Arkansas board found bias in casino license scoring

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas commission found that one of its members was biased in his scoring of a group applying for a casino license.

On Monday, six of the state Racing Commission's seven members voted that Butch Rice scored in favor of Mississippi-based Gulfside Casino Partnership. Gulfside and Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation Businesses are seeking a casino licence in Pope County, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Last week, the commission gave total scores of 637 for Gulfside and 572 for Cherokee Nation, a 65 point difference. But Rice submitted 100 points for Gulfside and 29 points for Cherokee Nation, a 71 point difference.

Dustin McDaniel, a former state attorney general who now represents Cherokee Nation Businesses, filed an affidavit Friday alleging that Rice was biased toward Gulfside. In response, the commission scheduled Monday's meeting.

Rice contended that he scored fairly, though he acknowledged that his scoring was different than the other commissioner’s scores.

“Guys, I swear to you I did not vote, I did not cast anything intentionally to harm either casino,” Rice said.

The commission decided to wait before making a decision about the casino licence. But they did approve member Mark Lamberth's motion to direct Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office and attorneys for the two applicants to attempt to reach agreement.

“We should give the two parties a chance to sit down with the attorney general’s office and see if they can come up with some sort of remedy to this, so that it’s fair,” said commission Chairman Alex Lieblong.

The commission could decide to exclude Rice's scores, score the applicants again or hire a consultant to score the applicants, in which case the commissioners would then make the final decision. The last two options would require the commission to issue new rules, which could take between 90 days and six months, according to the attorney general’s office.

McDaniel said Monday that he appreciates the commission for reaching an “appropriate" conclusion.

“We’ll diligently work with their counsel to determine next steps," added McDaniel, who wants Rice's scores to be excluded.

But Lucas Rowen, counsel for Gulfside Casino Partnership, disagreed, noting on Monday that as “the majority of the commissioners recently affirmed, Gulfside is the best choice for Russellville, Pope County and Arkansas.”