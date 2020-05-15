Arkansas approves new date for concert shut down by virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas officials on Friday said a country-rock concert they ordered shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic can play next week.

The Department of Health said it approved the plan by TempleLive, a Fort Smith theater, to move its show by singer Travis McCready to Monday night. The theater had initially planned the show for Friday, three days before the state is allowing indoor entertainment venues to reopen.

The state had ordered operators of the former Masonic Temple to cancel or postpone the show and temporarily pulled the facility's alcohol permit until it agreed to do so. TempleLive said Thursday it would postpone the show.

Arkansas is allowing arenas, theaters and other indoor entertainment facilities to reopen Monday, but with a limit of 50 people in the audience. That limit can be increased to one-third capacity, but only after the state approves the venue's plan.

The Health Department said at least 4,463 people in Arkansas have tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase over the 4,366 reported Thursday. The true number is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.