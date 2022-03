SADDLEBROOKE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona woman has been arrested in connection with the 2020 death of her 8-month-old son who was later found to have fentanyl and cocaine in his system, according to authorities.

Pinal County Sheriff’s officials said 30-year-old Erika Wahab was being held on a $100,000 bond on suspicion of second-degree murder and child abuse after a grand jury issued a warrant for her arrest.