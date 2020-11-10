Arizona reports most new COVID cases since July, deaths rise

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday reported 3,434 additional known COVID-19 cases, the most in one day since late July, as the state's rolling average for coronavirus-related deaths quadrupled over the past two weeks.

With 28 additional deaths reported by the state Department of Health Services, the state's totals increased to 263,133 cases and 6,192 deaths.

The 3,434 cases reported Tuesday were the most since 3,748 were reported July 25 — when the state was a national hot spot.

New cases in Arizona declined in August and bottomed out in September. Cases began to rise October after business and school reopenings and have spiked in November.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, the rolling seven-day average of daily deaths in Arizona rose from 6.4 on Oct. 26 on Monday. The 7-day rolling average of daily deaths in Arizona has risen over the past two weeks from 6.43 deaths daily on Oct. 26 to 26 deaths per day on Nov. 9.

Hospitalizations have also risen since late September, increasing to 1,289 as of Monday, compared with a high of about 3,500 during the outbreak's summer peak in Arizona.

State and public health officials continue to urge people to wear masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing to help curb the virus' spread.

In other developments:

— University of Arizona officials said Monday that all students who plan to take in-person classes in the spring semester must get tested for COVID-19, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Testing has been available to all students, faculty and staff during the fall semester but only students living in on-campus dorms were required to get tested.

— A Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled Monday in a lawsuit by bar owners and bartenders that restaurants cannot continue selling to-go alcoholic beverages.

Judge Pamela Gates' ruling said Gov. Doug Ducey's authorization for restaurants to sell to-go drinks to help them stay afloat during the pandemic was not allowed under state law for liquor licenses for restaurants.

The Arizona Restaurant Association said it will ask the Arizona Legislature in the spring to authorize restaurant sales of to-go drinks.

Ducey's office said it was reviewing the ruling.