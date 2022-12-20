Arizona judge allows GOP lawsuit over AG election to proceed

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge ruled Tuesday that Republican Abraham Hamadeh can proceed with his lawsuit challenging the results of the election for attorney general, which he lost in one of the closest elections in state history.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled that Hamadeh can attempt to prove his case during a trial scheduled for Friday. Under Arizona law, he faces the high bar of proving not just that election officials erred but that he would have won without their misconduct.