Sunday, March 20

On this date in 1875, an ad in the Tucson Citizen announced an appearance by Professor Yacabo, who reportedly died in Sonora, Mexico and was resurrected four days later.

On this date in 1880, the first Southern Pacific train arrived in Tucson

On this date in 1882, the first gas lights were lit in Tucson. Crowds gathered in the street to look at the words “Gas Company” illuminated in jets of gas over the company’s office.

On this date in 1904, a hypnotist who spent the week giving performances in Phoenix was arrested on charges of conducting an immoral exhibit. Specifically, he was accused of having placed a young lady in a trance then allowing her to be displayed in a department store window.

Monday, March 21

On this date in 1882, Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday and party left the town of Tombstone, never to return.

On this date in 1890, Gen.George Crook died.

On this date in 1895, Navajo County was created out of Apache County.

On this date in 1901, the Arizona Rangers were established by order of Gov. Nathan O. Murphy.

Tuesday, March 22

On this date in 1875, the Silver King Mine was discovered in the Pinal Mountains. The first ore taken from the mine was assessed at $4,300 per ton.

On this date in 1906, a meeting of the Tucson school board addressed the “unbecoming conduct” of six teachers. They had gone on a Sunday picnic to Sabino Canyon at which they “drank beer and wine and smoked cigarettes.”

On this date in 1907, the Territorial Legislature moved the Territorial Prison from Yuma to Florence.

Wednesday, March 23

On this date in 1876, the first Mormon settlers reached Sunset Crossing on the Little Colorado River, where they would establish four settlements. The four companies, which included 50 men and their families, left Salt Lake City on Feb. 3, 1876.

On this date in 1877, John D. Lee, who in 1872 established and operated Lee’s Ferry across the Colorado River, was executed for his participation in the Mountain Meadows massacre. He was seated upon his coffin and shot by a firing squad at the site of the massacre.

On this date in 1904, F.W. Volz loaned 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms) of the Canyon Diablo meteor to the Arizona Board of Managers of the World’s Fair for display at St. Louis.

On this date in 2003, Army soldier Lori Piestewa, a Tuba City native and member of the Hopi tribe, dies in Iraq when her convoy is ambushed. Piestewa was the first female soldier to die during the invasion of Iraq.

Thursday, March 24

On this date in 1856, Sonora Exploring and Mining Co. was organized in Cincinnati to develop silver mines in southern Arizona. The Heintzelman Mine, near Arivaca, was the company’s first development.

On this date in 1902, Samuel Friedman, proprietor of the Grand Central Hotel at Benson and of several mining claims in the Dragoon Mountains, died.

Friday, March 25

On this date in 1901, prospectors discovered gold about four miles 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from Wickenburg, sparking a rush of placer miners to the Hassayampa River.

On this date in 1902, The Arizona Daily Star reported that an oil gusher had been struck near Kelvin in Pinal County on land bonded to the Standard Oil Company.

On this date in 1906, Arizona Gov. Joseph Henry Kibbey predicted that within five years, the cattle ranching industry would have given way entirely to ostrich ranching in Arizona.

Saturday, March 26

On this date in 1902, The Clifton Copper Era reported on the need for direct mail contact between Blue River Country and Clifton. Although the distance between the two was 40 miles (64 kilometers), letters traveled a round-about route of more than 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) which took about two weeks.

On this date in 1909, Thomas Gardner, one of the earliest pioneers of what is now Santa Cruz County, died. A canyon in the Santa Rita Mountains is named after him.