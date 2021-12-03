Arizona evictions up, but not close to pre-pandemic levels

PHOENIX (AP) — Eviction filings are creeping up in Arizona, but they are not even close to pre-pandemic levels as agencies do a better job of getting out rental aid, court officials and advocates say.
Scott Davis, spokesman for the Maricopa County Justice Courts, which handle the bulk of Arizona's eviction cases, said the number of lockouts in November actually fell last month, from 4,669 in October to 3,813 in November. That's about two-thirds of the 5,804 eviction cases filed in Arizona's largest county in November 2019 — before the pandemic.