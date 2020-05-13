Arizona court rejects online initiative signature gathering

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected a request to allow online signature gathering for proposed ballot measures.

The high court issued its ruling without explanation Wednesday in a case brought by backers of four initiatives.

As a result, a group asking voters to limit Arizona’s school voucher program said it drop the effort. But another group looking to raise taxes on the wealthy to boost education funding says it will continue collecting signatures.

Elected officials can currently collect signatures they need to qualify for the ballot electronically. But initiatives backers are required to collect their qualifying signatures in-person.

A federal judge last month rejected a similar challenge brought in federal court.