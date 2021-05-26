Arizona budget faces GOP opposition as debates set BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press May 26, 2021 Updated: May 26, 2021 5:03 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey addresses the media at the U.S-Mexico border in Yuma, Ariz. A budget deal struck between Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature and Ducey includes implementing a flat 2.5% income tax that cuts $1.5 billion a year from state revenue and keeps higher earning taxpayers from having to directly pay a new 3.5% surcharge to fund schools. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP, File) Randy Hoeft/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this May 26, 2020, file photo, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, speaks to the media in Phoenix. A budget deal struck between Republican leader Fann and Rep. Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, and Gov. Doug Ducey includes implementing a flat 2.5% income tax that cuts $1.5 billion a year from state revenue and keeps higher earning taxpayers from having to directly pay a new 3.5% surcharge to fund schools. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, state Rep. Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, is sworn in during the opening of the Arizona Legislature at the state Capitol, in Phoenix. A budget deal struck between Republican leaders Bowers and Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, and Gov. Doug Ducey includes implementing a flat 2.5% income tax that cuts $1.5 billion a year from state revenue and keeps higher earning taxpayers from having to directly pay a new 3.5% surcharge to fund schools. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
PHOENIX (AP) — Contentious division among Republican lawmakers about a state budget deal negotiated between GOP Gov. Doug Ducey and majority Republican legislative leaders is in the forefront as the Arizona House plans a Wednesday debate.
Numerous Republican members of the House and Senate have expressed disdain for the deal. Some are opposed because of spending they say goes against their conservative fiscal beliefs, while others are concerned that a massive tax cut could hurt cities or undermine the state's finances.