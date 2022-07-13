Arizona attorney general asks court to unblock abortion ban BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press July 13, 2022 Updated: July 13, 2022 8:35 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of3 Protesters shout as they join thousands marching around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 FILE - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich speaks during his June 2, 2022, visit to the Yuma Sun in Yuma, Ariz. Brnovich on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, asked to lift an injunction blocking enforcement of a law that bans all abortions except when the life of the mother is at risk. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP, File) Randy Hoeft/AP Show More Show Less
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked a court to lift an injunction blocking the enforcement of a law that bans all abortions except when the life of the mother is at risk.
The filing from Attorney General Mark Brnovich asks a court in Tucson to lift an order in place since shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1973's Roe v. Wade case that abortions are a constitutional right.