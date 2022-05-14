Pandemic-era asylum limits in hands of federal judge

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana (AP) — An attorney arguing for 24 states urged a federal judge Friday to block Biden administration plans to lift pandemic-related restrictions on migrants requesting asylum, saying the decision was made without sufficient consideration on the effects the move could have on public health and law enforcement.
Drew Ensign, an attorney for the state of Arizona, told U.S. District Judge Summerhays the lawsuit Arizona, Louisiana and 22 other states filed to block the plan was “not about the policy wisdom" behind the announcement to end the plan May 23.