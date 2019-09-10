Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes for massacre in India

The Archbishop of Canterbury Rev. Justin Welby, prostrates as he pays respect at the Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar, India, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. More than 300 Indians attending a peaceful rally calling for independence were killed during a massacre by British colonial troops at this spot 100 years ago.

NEW DELHI (AP) — The archbishop of Canterbury has said he regrets a massacre by British colonial forces of hundreds of Indians participating in a peaceful demonstration for independence 100 years ago.

Archbishop Justin Welby was speaking at a memorial for victims of the attack in northwest India in 1919.

Welby said Tuesday that he couldn't speak for the British government, but as a religious leader, he said he was "so ashamed and sorry for the impact of this crime."

The massacre took place at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, when the British Indian Army opened fire at unarmed protesters, killing more than 300 and injuring 1,200.