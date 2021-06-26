Aquino, Philippine ex-leader who challenged China, is buried JIM GOMEZ AND AARON FAVILA, Associated Press June 26, 2021 Updated: June 26, 2021 3:01 a.m.
1 of10 Philippines Vice President Leni Robredo, left, talks to actress Kris Aquino, sister of former President Benigno Aquino III during a public viewing at the Church of Gesu of Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City in Quezon City, Philippines Friday June 25, 2021. Aquino, the son of pro-democracy icons who helped topple dictator Ferdinand Marcos and had troublesome ties with China, died Thursday, a cousin and public officials said. He was 61. (Mark Cristino, EPA-EFE, Pool) MARK CRISTINO / EPA-EFE / POOL/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 A supporter waves a yellow ribbon after offering prayers for former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III Friday, June 25, 2021 in Quezon city, Philippines. Aquino, the son of pro-democracy icons who helped topple dictator Ferdinand Marcos and had troublesome ties with China, died Thursday, a cousin and public officials said. He was 61. Aaron Favila/AP Show More Show Less
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III was buried in austere state rites during the pandemic Saturday with many remembering him for standing up to China over territorial disputes, striking a peace deal with Muslim guerrillas and defending democracy in a Southeast Asian nation where his parents helped topple a dictator.
Aquino died Thursday at age 61 of kidney disease arising from diabetes following a long public absence, after his single, six-year term ended in 2016. Family and friends sang a patriotic song after a silver urn with Aquino's remains was placed beside the tomb of his mother, former President Corazon Aquino. Military honors included a 21-gun salute in a private cemetery in Manila.
Written By
JIM GOMEZ AND AARON FAVILA