VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Vancouver, Washington man who shot an employee to death at a Peacehealth medical building had confronted another employee several minutes earlier over an appointment time, according to court documents.

Douglas Jeffrey Moore arrived between 12:20 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the Medical Center Physician’s Building for a post-operative appointment, The Columbian reported.