TRUMBULL — Scott Loventhal is superstitious.

So when it was pointed out to him that the projected opening date for the leasing office of the new Residences at Main apartment complex is April 1, he quickly walked that date back.

"I'll make sure it's not literally April Fool's Day," said Loventhal, managing director of of Garden Homes Development, one of the developers on the project at 5085 Main St."It will be some time in April, though."

He also projected that the complex, located between the Westfield Trumbull mall and the Merritt Parkway, will move residents into the first completed apartment building in June, and that the whole project should be done by early 2024. That is close to the timeline he gave in May, when the project first began to "go vertical," and the foundation was complete on the first of five apartment buildings in the complex.

Now, a little more than a year after ground was broken on the project, the first buildings are visible from the roadways and the project is moving along.

"We are moving reasonably consistently with the schedule we had in place," Loventhal said.

The 260-unit luxury apartment complex will consist of five four-story buildings with a mix of 196 two-bedroom and 64 one-bedroom units.

The project is also going to include such amenities as a swimming pool and a fitness center, but Loventhal said those aren't expected to be ready when the first building opens to residents in June.

The $60 million project was approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission in 2020 and contains an adjacent manager's building in addition to the apartment buildings themselves.

Loventhal acknowledged that there are other apartment projects being discussed in Trumbull that the Residences at Main could potentially compete with for future tenants.

Perhaps the most notable is the long-discussed plan to remove two buildings — an old professional building, and the building that used to house Starbucks and other businesses — at 900 White Plains Road, and replace them with a five-story mixed-use property. That project would be a mix of retail and apartments.

The White Plains Road project is far from realization and would require a zoning change before a formal project could even be presented for approval.

Loventhal said he didn't want to comment on any projects that are "proposed or pending," but did say the Residences at Main could prove to be a litmus test for whether there is a demand for luxury apartments in town.

So far, there definitely seems to be an interest, said Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director.

"We are getting calls each week from folks looking to rent one of the apartments," she said. "The calls are primarily coming from people in and around Trumbull who are empty nesters. They seem to like the idea of being close to the mall and the parkway."