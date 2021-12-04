Apartment/retail mix in Trumbull Center’s future?

2
TRUMBULL — Lessening traffic on nearby roads, adding businesses and making cosmetic improvements were some of the issues residents and town officials said would help revitalize the Trumbull Center corridor.
The comments came at a Dec. 2 meeting in which the public was invited to submit questions to town officials and others about the planned revitalization of the corridor, which stretches along White Plains Road (Route 127) from Tait Road to Reservoir Avenue. It was the third public meeting on the topic, and it opened with comments from First Selectman Vicki Tesoro, who spoke about the importance of this area to Trumbull.