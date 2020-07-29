Another federal lawsuit challenges Maine's ranked voting

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Ranked choice voting opponents are trying a new argument in a federal lawsuit to try overturning the voting system in Maine.

The lawsuit filed last week argues “substantial voter disenfranchisement” arises when voters select a first choice on the ballot but do not rank a second or third choice in multi-candidate races. It contends those ballots disproportionately affect older and uneducated voters.

U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker, the same judge who previously upheld the voting system, is being asked to strike down the voting system ahead of Maine's general election in November.

The goal of ranked choice voting is to ensure a majority winner without the need for an additional runoff election. The system approved by voters in 2016 allows people to rank candidates on the ballot from first to last.

A candidate who reaches 50% or more in the first round of voting is declared the winner. If there's no majority, then there are additional rounds in which last-place finishers are eliminated and those voters' second choices are reallocated to the remaining field.

But it only works as intended if voters fill out the full ballot, according to the lawsuit brought on behalf of four plaintiffs. And the lawsuit contends towns with higher shares of older voters and those without college degrees are more likely to fail to fill out the full ballot.

Citing an analysis from a Princeton University professor, the plaintiffs note that the majority of voters did not rank as many candidates as there were options on the ballot in which then-Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin lost to Democratic challenger Jared Golden in 2018.

“The steep plunge in the rate of full voter participation evidences the severe burden the (ranked voting law) imposes on Mainers’ constitutional rights," the lawsuit said.

After Poliquin sued in 2018, Walker upheld the state’s ranked choice voting law, saying that critics can question the wisdom of ranked choice voting, but such criticism “falls short of constitutional impropriety.”

“I am not persuaded that it is unduly burdensome for voters to educate themselves about the candidates in order to determine the best way to rank their preferences,” Walker wrote in that decision.