Another Route 66 motel in Albuquerque to be remodeled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Another historic Route 66 motel in New Mexico is set to undergo a significant renovation.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the Monterey Motel in Albuquerque is being demolished and developer Chad Rennaker says the new motel will have more rooms and an additional building with hostel-like rooms.

Rennaker says the Monterey Motel will be restored to resemble what it looked like when it was built in the 1930s.

Rennaker expects the project to be completed by June, and guests will be able to start renting rooms in July.

The Monterey will have a pool and a bar once it opens.

“The rooms are going to be restored, and they’re going to be very nice and upgraded with everything,” Rennaker said.

Rennaker also renovated the nearby El Vado Motel on Route 66.

Many of the motels located on Route 66 in cities and towns across the country fell into disrepair after it was decommissioned as a U.S. highway in 1985.

Route 66, one of the first roads in the U.S. highway system, spanned more than 2,400 miles (3,862 kilometers). It ran through eight states, connecting tourists with friendly diners in small towns.