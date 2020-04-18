Anonymous donors pay water and sewer bills for Indiana town

FORTVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Residents in a small Indianapolis suburb have one less thing to worry about during the coronavirus pandemic: Their water and sewer bills have been paid.

Fortville informed residents through Facebook that anonymous businesses had paid the April bills for all of the roughly 4,000 residents in the Hancock County community.

“The town has received a gracious donation with the stipulation that it be used to pay for April water/sewer bills. If you have already paid your April bill, you will see a credit on the May billing,” that Facebook post said Friday, generating a string of gratitude posted by residents.

Fortville town manager Joe Renner said some residents had bills as high as $100. He said the total donation was more than $210,000.

“I thought that was pretty great for a town that’s no bigger than what Fortville is, to have such caring people,” Renner told The Indianapolis Star.