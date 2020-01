Annual mini golf event

On Monday, Jan. 20, IMPACTrumbull held its annual mini golf event at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A silent aution included many local business donations, sports memorabilia, spa packages, etc. Toiletries for local shelters or gently used books for Read to Grow were collected.