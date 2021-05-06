Animal Crossing among 4 inductees to Video Game Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The World Video Game Hall of Fame on Thursday inducted the groundbreaking Microsoft Flight Simulator, franchise-inspiring Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? award-winning StarCraft and Animal Crossing, whose popularity has surged during the pandemic.
The four games were honored for their influence on popular culture and the video game industry. They were chosen from a field of finalists that also included: Call of Duty, FarmVille, FIFA International Soccer, Guitar Hero, Mattel Football, Pole Position, Portal and Tron.