Andrew Yang to endorse Suraj Patel in NY congressional race

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Democratic presidential candidate and New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang is getting involved in a New York congressional primary that's pitted two veteran lawmakers against each other.

But Yang, who became known for his call for the government to issue a universal basic income, is not backing U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler or U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the primary race for a heavily Democratic district: In the race for New York's 12th District, he is instead backing Democrat Suraj Patel, who worked on President Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns and in his White House.