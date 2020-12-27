Analysis: Louisiana considering redesign of election system

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is revisiting a decades-old debate of whether to jettison its “jungle primary” election system that regularly sees the state selecting its members of Congress later than the rest of the country.
The Legislature briefly changed the congressional elections process in the mid-2000s, but quickly reversed course amid complaints about voter confusion and cost. But the debate is resurfacing, prompted by new legislative leaders and encouraged by several members of Louisiana's congressional delegation.