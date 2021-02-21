An updated version of Brian Stelter's 'Hoax' coming in June DAVID BAUDER, AP Media Writer Feb. 21, 2021 Updated: Feb. 21, 2021 10:33 a.m.
1 of2 FILE - President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. Media critic Brian Stelter is updating his book "Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth" in preparation for the paperback edition. The changes reflect the end of Trump's presidency and the false claims of voter fraud and the rise of Tucker Carlson to become Fox's most prominent personality. Announced on Sunday, Feb, 21, 2021, the revised edition will be released in June. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter thought more than a quick update was necessary in preparing for the paperback edition of his book from last summer, “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth."
In effect, he's writing a substantially different book, adding some 20,000 words to the 95,000 of the hardcover edition.