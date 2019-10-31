Amtrak train crashes into flatbed trailer in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say an Amtrak train carrying 102 passengers struck a 35-foot flatbed trailer.

News outlets report the collision happened Thursday afternoon on the tracks adjacent to Combee Road North. The warning arms were down and the flashing red lights were on at the time of the crash.

Polk County Sheriff's Office says no injuries were reported.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods says the train originated from New York and remained upright after the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Lakeland Ledger says the last time an Amtrak train collided with a vehicle was on Oct. 6, when a driver attempted to beat the train .