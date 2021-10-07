Amid turmoil, Afghanistan pavilion arrives at Dubai's Expo ISABEL DEBRE, Associated Press Oct. 7, 2021 Updated: Oct. 7, 2021 8 a.m.
1 of7 Mohammed Omer Rahimy speaks to The Associated Press at the Afghanistan pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Rahimy has opened the Afghanistan pavilion at Expo 2020 about a week after the world's fair began without it amid the turmoil facing his country following the Taliban takeover there. Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — When Afghanistan's president was killed in a Communist coup in 1978 and the country plunged into violent chaos, Mohammed Omer Rahimy bundled up his family’s treasures and fled to Vienna.
More than 40 years later, amid yet another violent upheaval in his home country, Rahimy found himself frantically loading those same artifacts onto a plane in cotton-stuffed boxes — this time to the first world's fair in the Middle East.