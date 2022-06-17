Amid Ukraine's war, a farmer takes comfort from her snails HANNA ARHIROVA, Associated Press June 17, 2022 Updated: June 17, 2022 2:55 a.m.
1 of7 Anton Avramenko walks by his snail farm in Veresnya, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, June 10, 2022. Snail farming isn't the type of business you expect to see when you think about Ukraine. Though in recent years, as the economic relations with the EU are tightening, Ukrainians have mastered new ideas of production which can be a perfect fit for the European market. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
VERESNYA, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian farmer was living a quiet life with the quietest of creatures: snails that she raises for export. Then, skies on the horizon turned flaming red. Russia had launched its invasion and nearby towns were burning.
Olena Avramenko's village of Veresnya, northwest of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was quickly occupied by Russian forces. But her snails were too precious to leave.
