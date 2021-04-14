American charged with COVID relief fraud arrested in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police have arrested a Florida man wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges for allegedly receiving more than $7.2 million in coronavirus relief funds after concocting hundreds of nonexistent employees on loan applications.
Croatian media identified the man as Don Cisternino. Croatian police confirmed the arrest Wednesday. They said in a statement to The Associated Press that a U.S. citizen was detained on an international warrant on the border with Slovenia on Sunday and handed over to a court in the Croatian capital, Zagreb.