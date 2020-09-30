Anthony Salce was awarded a certificate for 80 years of continuous membership in the American Legion, which celebrated its 100th anniversary on June 10, 2019. At the same ceremony, Salce was given a seated walker. Anthony will turn 99 in January. He served in the United States Coast Guard during WWII and was at Normandy on D Day and is a member of American Legion Post 141 in Trumbull. Pictured are Senior-Vice Commander Joseph Montanaro, Commander Ernie Foito and District 3 Adjutant Tom Moore along with Salce.