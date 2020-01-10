America’s Railroad-Amtrak program at library

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will present The Trials & Tribulations of America’s Railroad - Amtrak on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m.

A discussion by Stephen Gould from the Danbury Railway Museum of the conditions of rail travel in the 1960's and early 1970 that led up to the creation of Amtrak. Amtrak divisions and train types, including the Auto Train, are reviewed. How did Amtrak get its name?

Learn some Amtrak statistics and performance and the funding woes. Current operation and the future of passenger rail in America will round out the talk. Included in the presentation are video clips of Amtrak train examples.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is requested to guarantee seating on the library’s website, trumbullct-library.org, but drop-ins are welcome.