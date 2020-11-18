Amazon volunteers clean up Trumbull Nature & Arts Center grounds
Updated
Recently, employees of the Amazon Trumbull Distribution Center volunteered at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center (TNAC), located across the street from their facility at 7115 Main St. The group raked and blew leaves from under the large maple tree in front of the TNAC building and cut down the sunflowers for the season to help prepare the grounds for the winter season.
