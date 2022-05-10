Amazon fires 2 union organizers tied to first U.S. labor win HALELUYA HADERO, AP Business Writer May 10, 2022 Updated: May 10, 2022 12:09 p.m.
Amazon has fired two employees with ties to the grassroots union that led the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history.
The company confirmed Tuesday that it fired Michal, or ‘Mat,’ Cusick and Tristan Dutchin of the Amazon Labor Union on Staten Island, New York. But it claims the “cases are unrelated to each other and unrelated to whether these individuals support any particular cause or group.”
HALELUYA HADERO