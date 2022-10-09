Trumbull woman, America's Got Talent contestant, to perform at NFL halftime show

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
TRUMBULL — By the time Amanda Mammana was eliminated from the NBC reality show "America's Got Talent" in August, the 19-year-old had wowed the show's judges with her singing talent and moved millions with her personal story.
Now the teen is poised to return to the national stage by singing during halftime of the Oct. 16 game between the Miami Dolphins and the Minnesota Vikings, taking place in Florida. She said the halftime performance is being done in connection with the NFL and American Cancer Society's "Crucial Catch" campaign, which encourages more people to get screened for cancer.