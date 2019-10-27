Alternative group forms to promote Oregon wine industry

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A group of Oregon wine industry interests have formed a new trade group.

The Eugene Register-Guard reports the new coalition is called the Oregon Wine Council and it has an agenda that differs from the Oregon Wine Association.

Members of the new group earlier this year opposed wine legislation they viewed as anti-competitive.

They claim to represent the interests of the entire state.

Board member Sam Tannahill says majority of large, taxpaying wine growers as well as many of small producers around the state don't have a say in how their tax money is spent.

A board member of the Oregon Wine Association, Justin King, says the argument that his organization is made up of selfish people from one area of the state is patently false.

