Allies watch for Kremlin attempt to justify Ukraine invasion VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, YURAS KARMANAU, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and LORNE COOK, Associated Press Feb. 18, 2022 Updated: Feb. 18, 2022 12:38 a.m.
1 of16 A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian Security Service agents and police officers during a joint operation, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Fears of a new war in Europe have resurged as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some fear could be the spark for wider conflict. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
2 of16 Members of the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army walk on the tarmac at Pope Field ahead of deployment to Poland from Fort Bragg, N.C. on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. They are among soldiers the Department of Defense is sending in a demonstration of American commitment to NATO allies worried at the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine. Nathan Posner/AP Show More Show Less
3 of16 Military helicopters fly over the Osipovichi training ground during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills near Osipovichi , Belarus, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Russia has deployed troops to its ally Belarus for sweeping joint military drills that run through Sunday, fueling Western concerns that Moscow could use the exercise to attack Ukraine from the north. Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/AP Show More Show Less
4 of16 Ukrainian National guard soldiers check a car at a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian Security Service agents and police officers during a joint operation in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Fears of a new war in Europe have resurged as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some fear could be the spark for wider conflict. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
5 of16 In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with service members of the country's armed forces at combat positions in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC News that Russian President Vladimir Putin "can pull the trigger. He can pull it today. He can pull it tomorrow. He can pull it next week. The forces are there if he wants to renew aggression against Ukraine." NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also dismissed the Russian claims. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
6 of16 This handout photo released by Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation, shows a view of a kindergarten building after alleged shelling by separatists forces in Stanytsia Luhanska, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. On Thursday, separatist authorities in the Luhansk region reported an increase in Ukrainian shelling along the tense line of contact, describing it as a “large-scale provocation.” Separatist official Rodion Miroshnik said that rebel forces have returned the fire. Ukraine disputed the claim, saying that separatists had shelled its forces, but they didn’t fire back. An observer mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is yet to offer its assessment of the situation. (Joint Forces Operation via AP) AP Show More Show Less
7 of16 Valentyna Melnychenko looks down as members of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on ceasefire of the demarcation line, or JCCC, survey damage to her home from an artillery shell that landed in Vrubivka, one of the at least eight that hit the village today, according to local officials, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could still invade Ukraine within days and Russia expelled the No. 2 diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, as tensions flared anew in the worst East-West standoff in decades. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
8 of16 President Joe Biden speaks with members of the press before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Washington. Biden is en route to Ohio to promote his infrastructure agenda. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
9 of16 An elderly lady walks by as members of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on ceasefire of the demarcation line, or JCCC, survey a crater and damage to a house from artillery shell that landed in Vrubivka, one of the at least eight that hit the village today, according to local officials, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could still invade Ukraine within days and Russia expelled the No. 2 diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, as tensions flared anew in the worst East-West standoff in decades. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
10 of16 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses the United Nations Security Council, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
11 of16 Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, left, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, enter a hall for their talks in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP) Shamil Zhumatov/AP Show More Show Less
12 of16 Women wait at a bus stop in Odessa, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
13 of16 Ukrainian National guard soldiers guard the mobile checkpoint toghether with the Ukrainian Security Service agents and police officers during a joint operation in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Fears of a new war in Europe have resurged as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some fear could be the spark for wider conflict. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
14 of16 French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. EU leaders are meeting in Brussels for an extraordinary meeting on the Ukraine and Russia situation, ahead of a meeting with African Union leaders. Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Show More Show Less
15 of16 Members of the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army clean weaponry ahead of deployment to Poland from Fort Bragg, N.C. on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. They are among soldiers the Department of Defense is sending in a demonstration of American commitment to NATO allies worried at the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine. Nathan Posner/AP Show More Show Less
16 of16 Members of the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army walk on the tarmac at Pope Field ahead of deployment to Poland from Fort Bragg, N.C. on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. They are among soldiers the Department of Defense is sending in a demonstration of American commitment to NATO allies worried at the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine. Nathan Posner/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. issued some of its starkest, most detailed warnings yet about how a Russian invasion of Ukraine might unfold, and its Western allies went on high alert for any attempts by the Kremlin to create a false pretext for a new war in Europe.
U.S. President Joe Biden sounded unusually dire Thursday, as he warned that Washington saw no signs of a promised Russian withdrawal — but instead saw more troops moving toward the border with Ukraine, indicating Moscow could invade within days.
Written By
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, YURAS KARMANAU, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and LORNE COOK