Health Department: Is it allergies, flu, or COVID-19?

It’s allergy season. Flowers and plants are beginning to bloom and warm weather is on its way. With the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not uncommon for some residents to mistake allergy symptoms for symptoms they believe are related to COVID-19.

The Trumbull Health Department encourages residents to become familiar with the common symptoms of seasonal allergies, influenza, and COVID-19.

Allergies cause a person to be sensitive to certain things, such as pollen. Allergies can be triggered as early as late winter/spring and continue into the summer/fall. Allergy symptoms can last weeks. Symptoms of seasonal allergies include:

· Sneezing

· Itchy nose, eyes or mouth

· Runny or stuffy nose

· Watery, red or swollen eyes

While the peak of seasonal influenza has passed, we still see cases in Connecticut in the late spring. Flu symptoms have a sudden and abrupt onset and may last 1-2 weeks. The flu is worse than allergies or the common cold. Symptoms include:

· Fever

· Headache

· Cough

· Congestion

· Chills and sweats

· Extreme fatigue

· Muscle and body aches

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that first appeared in China in 2019. It has spread quickly around the world. A person can spread the disease 48 hours before becoming symptomatic. COVID-19 symptoms can be mild or severe and can last 2-3 weeks. Common symptoms associated with the disease include:

· Fever

· Cough

· Shortness of Breath

Those who tested positive for COVID-19 have reported gastrointestinal symptoms and a loss of taste and smell at the onset of the disease.

“Residents should contact their medical provider if there is any doubt as to whether an upper respiratory condition is seasonal allergies, influenza, or COVID-19,” said Luci Bango, Trumbull Health Department Director of Health.

For more information, visit the Trumbull Health Department website at trumbull-ct.gov or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov.