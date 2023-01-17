Allen announces withdrawal from voter registration group

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's new secretary of state announced the state's withdrawal Tuesday from a 32-state voter registration partnership, a data-sharing effort that was designed to maintain accurate voter rolls but has sometimes become the target of conservative ire and conspiracy theories.
A day after being sworn in, Allen sent a letter to the Electronic Registration Information Center, a non-profit linking 32 states and the District of Columbia, saying the state will no longer participate in the sharing of voter registration data.