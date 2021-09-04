Alleged shooter surrenders in death at Louisiana gas station

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man wanted in the shooting death of another man during a dispute in a line at a gas station in suburban New Orleans is in custody, authorities confirmed Saturday.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said Walter Sippio, 20, of New Orleans surrendered late Friday, and he was arrested early Saturday on one count of second-degree murder for the slaying of Dwayne Nosacka, 36, of Metairie, Lopinto said. Sippio is being held on $500,000 bond. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.