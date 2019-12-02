Alleged road rage incident ends in parking lot of Trumbull Police HQ

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Alleged road rage incident ends in parking lot of Trumbull Police HQ 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A Trumbull man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol Nov. 29 after he allegedly harassed another driver and followed him to Police HQ shortly after 7 p.m.

According to reports, an officer was outside the building in an area that is off-limits to the public when a Nissan Rogue drove into the parking lot. The driver passed the sign indicating the restricted area and, when the officer approached, the driver said he was being followed.

The complainant said a red pickup truck was following him, and that the driver was acting in a hostile manner and had attempted to run him off the road. While he was speaking to the driver, the officer noticed a red pickup had also pulled into the parking lot and the pickup’s driver had gotten out of the vehicle and was approaching while removing his shirt.

The officer ordered the pickup driver to stop, and later reported smelling alcohol on the driver’s breath and that the driver, later identified as Derek Gebo, 25, was slurring his words when he spoke.

Police took Gebo inside the building to conduct field sobriety tests since it was cold outside and he had removed his shirt. He failed field tests, and later registered 0.23 on a breath test. The legal limit is 0.08.

Gebo was charged with DUI and driving in a harassing or intimidating manner. He was released on a promise to appear in court Dec. 16.

The complainant said the incident had begun on Madison Avenue where Gebo was driving slowly on the road’s shoulder. When the complainant passed him, Gebo allegedly sped up and began driving aggressively, eventually following the complainant all the way to Edison Road, where the complainant turned into Police HQ.