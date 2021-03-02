All sides commit abuses in Mozambique conflict, says report

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — War crimes have been committed by all sides fighting in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province, including jihadi rebels, government forces and a South African mercenary outfit that provides helicopter support to government troops, according to international rights group Amnesty International.
Hundreds of Mozambican civilians have been unlawfully killed by the three groups in the conflict, Amnesty alleged in the report published Tuesday. The rights group urged the Mozambique government and international organizations to investigate potential war crimes and bring perpetrators to justice.