ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria symbolically launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Saturday in the town where the country's first case of infection with the coronavirus was confirmed in March.

A 65-year-old retiree got the first shot of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine at a hospital in the town of Blida, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of the capital, Algiers, in the presence of health authorities.