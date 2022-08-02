Alex Jones 'cowardly' for missing court, Sandy Hook dad says JIM VERTUNO, Associated Press Aug. 2, 2022 Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 12:28 p.m.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The father of a 6-year-old killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting said Tuesday that it was “cowardly” of Alex Jones to skip hearing his testimony in person about how Jones' claims that the massacre was a hoax deeply affected his family.
“What was said about me and Sandy Hook itself resonates around the world," Neil Heslin testified Tuesday. "As time went on I truly realized how dangerous it was ... My life has been threatened. I fear for my life, I fear for my safety.”