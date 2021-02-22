Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: US death toll from COVID-19 tops 500,000, by Johns Hopkins University's count
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
Home
Sign Up for Newsletters
E-Edition
Subscribe
Print Archives
Submissions
Delivery Problems
Contact Us
About Us
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Police & Fire
Education
Town Government
Politics & Elections
Connecticut
Community
Business
Entertainment
Sports
UConn
High School Sports
Real Estate
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Opinion
Obituaries
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
HealthyCT
Classifieds
Recommended
Trumbull teen beats cancer. Now she’s helping youth with disease.
Vazzano takes leave from Trumbull police commission
Commission delays vote on headstones in Trumbull cemetery
Parking ban in effect, remote learning day for Trumbull schools
Petition calls for removal of Trumbull diversity committee...
Slave, soldier, emancipator: The incredible life of Trumbull’s Nero...
Trumbull’s Nero Hawley rose from slavery, became a businessman
Trumbull schools report progress addressing audit points
Trumbull school board seeks $4.7 million budget hike
Choral group welcomes women for first time, offers virtual...
News
Alert: US death toll from COVID-19 tops 500,000, by Johns Hopkins University's count
Feb. 22, 2021
Updated: Feb. 22, 2021 5:42 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
BALTIMORE (AP) — US death toll from COVID-19 tops 500,000, by Johns Hopkins University's count.