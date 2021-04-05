Skip to main content
News
Alert: UN says tribal clashes in Sudan's Darfur region kill 40 over 3 days
April 5, 2021
Updated: April 5, 2021 1:02 p.m.
CAIRO (AP) — UN says tribal clashes in Sudan’s Darfur region kill 40 over 3 days.