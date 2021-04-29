Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Correction: APNewsAlert U.S. jobless claims drop 13,000 to 553,000
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
Home
Sign Up for Newsletters
E-Edition
Subscribe
Print Archives
Submissions
Delivery Problems
Contact Us
About Us
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Police & Fire
Education
Town Government
Politics & Elections
Connecticut
Community
Opinion
Business
Real Estate
Entertainment
Sports
UConn
High School Sports
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Classifieds
Recommended
Trumbull schools put in place 40 of 68 audit recommendations
Trumbull Memorial Day parade is a go for May 31
Volunteers lining up to reform Trumbull diversity committee
Trumbull zoning board approves Moorefield farm subdevelopment
Trumbull finance board axes trash hauler fees, lowers tax hike
Trumbull EMS offers pop-up COVID testing Saturday
How school lunch program climbed out of six-figure deficits
Trumbull schools begin setting graduation plans
Trumbull nonprofit donates 900 gift cards to school workers
Amid COVID, spring show a new experience for Trumbull students
News
Alert: Correction: APNewsAlert U.S. jobless claims drop 13,000 to 553,000
April 29, 2021
Updated: April 29, 2021 9:58 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
WASHINGTON (AP) — Correction: APNewsAlert U.S. jobless claims drop 13,000 to 553,000.