Alert: Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15.
- Architect presents diagram for new Trumbull Senior Center
- Trumbull High's AP enrollments and performance soar
- Superintendent: Trumbull school budget could spike by 4.5 percent
- Property transfers in Trumbull
- Official: Upgrades to Trumbull's Route 111 plaza making progress
- Trumbull woman to perform at NFL halftime show
- Trumbull Rotary wine and beer tasting back after COVID hiatus
- 'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials
- Trumbull's Kennedy Center renames itself Kennedy Collective
- Stratford woman recounts stroke saga at St. Vincent's event