Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Officials: Storm lashing Florida strengthens into hurricane
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
Home
Sign Up for Newsletters
E-Edition
Subscribe
Print Archives
Submissions
Delivery Problems
Contact Us
About Us
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Police & Fire
Education
Town Government
Politics & Elections
Connecticut
Community
Opinion
Business
Real Estate
Entertainment
Sports
UConn
High School Sports
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Classifieds
Recommended
Trumbull officials seek pedestrian friendly town center
New development eyed for Trumbull’s upper Main Street
Trumbull GOP cries foul on diversity task force nominations
PHOTOS — Trumbull grads get their moment in the sun
‘This is our Fourth of July’: Juneteenth celebration planned
Trumbull sets aside federal funds for contingencies
Police: Resident’s tip leads to teen’s arrest in car burglaries
Fewer quarantines, no half-days for Trumbull schools next year
For the first time, two girls are Trumbull HS prom royalty
Trumbull High places 9th at national academic competition
News
Alert: Officials: Storm lashing Florida strengthens into hurricane
July 6, 2021
Updated: July 6, 2021 7:45 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Officials: Storm lashing Florida strengthens into hurricane.