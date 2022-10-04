Alert: Nobel Prize in Physics is awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for work in quantum mechanics

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Nobel Prize in Physics is awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for work in quantum mechanics.
