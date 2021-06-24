Skip to main content
Alert: Miami-Dade police say 1 dead in partial collapse of condominium building
Alert: Miami-Dade police say 1 dead in partial collapse of condominium building
June 24, 2021
Updated: June 24, 2021 7:44 a.m.
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Miami-Dade police say 1 dead in partial collapse of condominium building.