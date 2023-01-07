Alert: Kevin McCarthy clinches votes to become House speaker, breaking through GOP opposition on climactic 15th ballot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin McCarthy clinches votes to become House speaker, breaking through GOP opposition on climactic 15th ballot.
- Trumbull officials seek public's feedback on town's schools
- Trumbull Supt. proposes BOE budget with 5.58 percent increase
- Here are Trumbull's biggest stories of 2022
- Trumbull students win national esports competition
- Trumbull restaurants help provide food for those in need
- Trumbull finance board votes to fund benefits study
- Trumbull schools rank #4 in CT, according to state report card
- Property transfers in Trumbull Dec. 10 to Dec. 16
- Trumbull art studio teaches kids in a 'judgment free zone'
- Trumbull gets DOT approval for Long Hill Green improvements